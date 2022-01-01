Navy Yard restaurants you'll love
Navy Yard's top cuisines
Must-try Navy Yard restaurants
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Banh Mi Combination #1
|$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
|Crostini
|$2.00
grilled bread, roasted garlic oil
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
Scarlet Oak
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
|NY Strip Steak
|$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Wood Roasted Steak Frites
|$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
|Housemade Garlic Sausage
|$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
|Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce
|$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
|Onion Rings
|$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
|Side Winder Fries
|$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
PLNT Burger
101 H Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|Crispy Herb Fries
|$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|1 Taco
|$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
|Slaw Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Caul Me Maybe
|$10.75
tofu + cauliflower | peanut sesame sauce | lemon turmeric rice | sautéed spinach | cucumber cubes | masala beets | coriander chili | pumpkin seeds
[gf] [vegan] [contains nuts]
|Open Sesame
|$12.75
lamb kebab | peanut sesame sauce | basmati rice | charred eggplant | cucumber cubes | pickled onions | mint cilantro chutney | mango coconut yogurt
[gf] [contains nuts]
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
FRENCH FRIES
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Jackie Burger
|$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
|Mushroom Croquettes
|$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
|Spam Fried Rice
|$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Guacamole Traditional
|$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
|Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
|Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Bammy's
301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken
|$20.00
served with stewed cabbage, and rice and peas
|Goat Curry
|$18.00
potato, carrot
|Shrimp Curry
|$18.00
coconut, okra
Khin Sushi
202 M St SE, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Roll
|$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
|Red Snapper
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
|Salmon
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Seafood Linguine
|$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
|Smashburger
|$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
SOUPS • SALADS
Dacha Navy Yard
79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Fries
|$7.00
***contain gluten***
|Doner
|$18.00
beef, tzatziki, grilled jalapeños, arugula, tomato, onions
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.00
apple slaw, blister shishito, marinated onions, three sliders
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Spudz
|$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
|House-Cut Spudz
|$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño
|$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST PITA SANDWICH
|$8.00
-- scrambled egg + labne + chopped salad --
add kefta $3
Available until 12
|COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA
|$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
|BATATA-TOTS
|$11.00
-- urfa mayo + shawarma spices --
All-Purpose
79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Buona
|$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
|Roasted Garlic Knots
|$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta (3 per order)
|Crispy Fried Mozzarella
|$12.00
local mozz, pecorino Romano, marinara sauce
(3 per order, vegetarian)
albi
1346 4th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Coal-Fired Chicken Thigh -- tahini + toum + fermented fennel + sumac onions.
|turmeric labne
|$3.00
-- (2oz) whipped labne + turmeric --
|SMOKED CHICKEN PITA
|$16.00
-- golden yogurt + urfa chili crunch --
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|SPICY MISO TG
|$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
|TOMATO CURRY TG
|$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
|Nori Burger TG
|$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Pastelillo de Guayaba
|$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
|Bolitas de Queso
|$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
|Pastelillos
|$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce
|Smoked Turkey
|$15.00
House smoked turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, pepper jack cheese, tarragon aioli served on toasted sour dough bread.
|Chimi Chimi Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Sautéed onions & Poblano peppers, smoked gouda, chimichurri sauce
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1300 4th Street SE, Washington