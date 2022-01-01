Navy Yard restaurants you'll love

Must-try Navy Yard restaurants

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Banh Mi Combination #1$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Osteria Morini - DC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi$24.00
ricotta dumplings, brown butter, butternut squash, sage, balsamico
Crostini$2.00
grilled bread, roasted garlic oil
Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
pomodoro, basil (add meatballs +$8)
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Scarlet Oak image

 

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
Double Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
NY Strip Steak$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
More about Scarlet Oak
Shilling Canning Company image

 

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Roasted Steak Frites$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
Housemade Garlic Sausage$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
More about Shilling Canning Company
Tap 99 image

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
Side Winder Fries$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
More about Tap 99
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
PLNT Burger image

 

PLNT Burger

101 H Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Taco$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
Slaw Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw and toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
RASA image

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caul Me Maybe$10.75
tofu + cauliflower | peanut sesame sauce | lemon turmeric rice | sautéed spinach | cucumber cubes | masala beets | coriander chili | pumpkin seeds
[gf] [vegan] [contains nuts]
Open Sesame$12.75
lamb kebab | peanut sesame sauce | basmati rice | charred eggplant | cucumber cubes | pickled onions | mint cilantro chutney | mango coconut yogurt
[gf] [contains nuts]
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
More about RASA
Jackie - American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jackie Burger$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
Mushroom Croquettes$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
Spam Fried Rice$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Traditional$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$20.00
served with stewed cabbage, and rice and peas
Goat Curry$18.00
potato, carrot
Shrimp Curry$18.00
coconut, okra
More about Bammy's
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian Roll$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
Red Snapper$1.90
2 pieces minimum
Salmon$1.90
2 pieces minimum
More about Khin Sushi
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
Smashburger$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Gatsby
Dacha Navy Yard image

SOUPS • SALADS

Dacha Navy Yard

79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$7.00
***contain gluten***
Doner$18.00
beef, tzatziki, grilled jalapeños, arugula, tomato, onions
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
apple slaw, blister shishito, marinated onions, three sliders
More about Dacha Navy Yard
Swizzler image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Spudz$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
House-Cut Spudz$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
More about Swizzler
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST PITA SANDWICH$8.00
-- scrambled egg + labne + chopped salad --
add kefta $3
Available until 12
COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
BATATA-TOTS$11.00
-- urfa mayo + shawarma spices --
More about YELLOW
All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buona$20.00
tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil
Roasted Garlic Knots$12.00
lemon butter, chives, parm fonduta (3 per order)
Crispy Fried Mozzarella$12.00
local mozz, pecorino Romano, marinara sauce
(3 per order, vegetarian)
More about All-Purpose
albi image

 

albi

1346 4th St SE, Washington

Avg 5 (2212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Coal-Fired Chicken Thigh -- tahini + toum + fermented fennel + sumac onions.
turmeric labne$3.00
-- (2oz) whipped labne + turmeric --
SMOKED CHICKEN PITA$16.00
-- golden yogurt + urfa chili crunch --
More about albi
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY MISO TG$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
TOMATO CURRY TG$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
Nori Burger TG$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Hatoba
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelillo de Guayaba$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
Bolitas de Queso$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
Pastelillos$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
More about La Famosa
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$9.00
brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce
Smoked Turkey$15.00
House smoked turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, pepper jack cheese, tarragon aioli served on toasted sour dough bread.
Chimi Chimi Cheesesteak$16.00
Sautéed onions & Poblano peppers, smoked gouda, chimichurri sauce
More about Walters Sports Bar
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1300 4th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
PHO JUNKIES image

 

PHO JUNKIES

1025 1st St SE Apt 105, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about PHO JUNKIES

