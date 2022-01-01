Navy Yard bars & lounges you'll love

Tap 99 image

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
Onion Rings$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
Side Winder Fries$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
More about Tap 99
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY MISO TG$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
TOMATO CURRY TG$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
Nori Burger TG$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Hatoba
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelillo de Guayaba$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
Bolitas de Queso$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
Pastelillos$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
More about La Famosa
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussels$9.00
brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce
Smoked Turkey$15.00
House smoked turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, pepper jack cheese, tarragon aioli served on toasted sour dough bread.
Chimi Chimi Cheesesteak$16.00
Sautéed onions & Poblano peppers, smoked gouda, chimichurri sauce
More about Walters Sports Bar

