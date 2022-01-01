Navy Yard bars & lounges you'll love
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
House made tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
|Onion Rings
|$7.00
Crispy beer battered onion rings served with a side of Tap99 Signature Sauce.
|Side Winder Fries
|$5.00
Beer battered Side Winder Fries with pepper and sea salt.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|SPICY MISO TG
|$15.00
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** Our spicy miso broth has balance, depth, and complexity. Itʼs not just simply “spicy”. We use shiro-miso, which is a white miso, in the base. *WARNING: PEANUT ALLERGEN*
|TOMATO CURRY TG
|$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
|Nori Burger TG
|$7.00
Patty-ground beef, bread crumbs, onion, seasoning, egg, nori, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Pastelillo de Guayaba
|$4.00
Puff pastry with house-made guava filling
|Bolitas de Queso
|$8.50
Fried cheese balls topped with house-made guava sauce
|Pastelillos
|$7.50
2 Puerto Rican fried turnovers filled with your choice of beef picadillo, blue crab or vegetarian picadillo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
brussels sprouts flash fried, tossed in house bbq spice, served with Alabama white sauce
|Smoked Turkey
|$15.00
House smoked turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, pepper jack cheese, tarragon aioli served on toasted sour dough bread.
|Chimi Chimi Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Sautéed onions & Poblano peppers, smoked gouda, chimichurri sauce