Navy Yard breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Navy Yard
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Guacamole Traditional
|$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
|Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
|Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Gatsby
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Seafood Linguine
|$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
|Smashburger
|$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese
|$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.