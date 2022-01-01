Navy Yard breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Navy Yard

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Traditional$10.00
avocado, lime, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, onion
Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
Smashburger$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Gatsby
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese$6.00
Eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Turkey bacon strips, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels

