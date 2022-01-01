Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve ball soup

Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzoh Ball Soup$9.00
More about Gatsby
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Small Matzoh Ball Soup$4.99
Large Matzoh Ball Soup$9.99
More about Bethesda Bagels

