Ball soup in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Ball Soup
Navy Yard restaurants that serve ball soup
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Matzoh Ball Soup
$9.00
More about Gatsby
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
Avg 4.4
(1166 reviews)
Small Matzoh Ball Soup
$4.99
Large Matzoh Ball Soup
$9.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
