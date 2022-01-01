Burritos in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve burritos
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Simplistico Burrito
|$8.00
Soft scrambled eggs, potatoes OR rice & pinto beans, pepper jack cheese
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
Soft scrambled eggs, smoky roasted pork rib, green salsa, rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, chopped onion & cilantro, maduros
|Earlybird Burrito
|$10.00
soft scrambled eggs, potatoes & rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, cotija cheeses, tender fried chicken, crema, avocado and mole sauce.
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Burrito Ohogar
|$13.00
Flour tortilla, Choice of beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, ground beef or carnitas, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, crema, pico de gallo
|Burrito Ohogar
|$17.00
