Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Simplistico Burrito$8.00
Soft scrambled eggs, potatoes OR rice & pinto beans, pepper jack cheese
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Soft scrambled eggs, smoky roasted pork rib, green salsa, rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, chopped onion & cilantro, maduros
Earlybird Burrito$10.00
soft scrambled eggs, potatoes & rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, cotija cheeses, tender fried chicken, crema, avocado and mole sauce.
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Ohogar$13.00
Flour tortilla, Choice of beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, ground beef or carnitas, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, crema, pico de gallo
Burrito Ohogar$17.00
Flour tortilla, Choice of beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, ground beef or carnitas, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, crema, pico de gallo
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Chicken Salad

Pork Belly

Pudding

Chips And Salsa

California Rolls

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cappuccino

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston