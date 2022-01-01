Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve cake

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
strawberry compote
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$13.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$12.00
shishito-corn relish, piquillo puree
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Watergate Cake$9.00
coconut cake, vanilla diplomat cream, candied pecans, pistachio icing
More about Gatsby
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURMERIC LEMON CURD CAKE$5.00
- turmeric + lemon curd -
More about YELLOW
Item pic

 

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rainbow Cake$9.00
almond cake, apricot jam, lemon-mascarpone cream,
dark chocolate ganach
More about All-Purpose
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake (Online)$2.50
More about Bethesda Bagels

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Maki

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Nachos

Chicken Soup

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston