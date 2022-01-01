Chicken pitas in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken pitas

COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
More about YELLOW
albi image

 

albi

1346 4th St SE, Washington

Avg 5 (2212 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED CHICKEN PITA$16.00
-- golden yogurt + urfa chili crunch --
More about albi

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Curry

Spaghetti

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston