Chicken pitas in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Chicken Pitas
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken pitas
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
No reviews yet
COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA
$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
More about YELLOW
albi
1346 4th St SE, Washington
Avg 5
(2212 reviews)
SMOKED CHICKEN PITA
$16.00
-- golden yogurt + urfa chili crunch --
More about albi
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Chips And Salsa
Caesar Salad
Tacos
Curry
Spaghetti
More near Navy Yard to explore
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston