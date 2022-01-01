Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
More about Scarlet/Side Door
FRENCH FRIES

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
White sauce, pickles, lettuce
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, ghost
pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Comes with signature sauce, shredded lettuce, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Features our hand-breaded crispy chicken and signature seasoning.
More about Swizzler

