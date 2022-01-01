Chicken sandwiches in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
charred red cabbage slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle, fries
FRENCH FRIES
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
White sauce, pickles, lettuce
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh, ghost
pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli