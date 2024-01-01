Chicken wraps in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Tap99
Tap99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
Seasoned grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our Caesar dressing .*served with a bag of kettle chips.
More about RASA
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$12.80
masala yogurt | lemon turmeric rice | spicy chili chicken | spiced chickpeas | romaine | kachumber salad | shredded paneer | mint cilantro chutney | roti
[halal]
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$11.55
masala yogurt | lemon turmeric rice | chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | spiced chickpeas | romaine | pickled onions | shredded paneer | mint cilantro chutney | roti
[halal]