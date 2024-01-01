Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Tap99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce, wrapped with mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Seasoned grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our Caesar dressing .*served with a bag of kettle chips.
More about Tap99
Item pic

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.80
masala yogurt | lemon turmeric rice | spicy chili chicken | spiced chickpeas | romaine | kachumber salad | shredded paneer | mint cilantro chutney | roti
[halal]
Chicken Tikka Wrap$11.55
masala yogurt | lemon turmeric rice | chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | spiced chickpeas | romaine | pickled onions | shredded paneer | mint cilantro chutney | roti
[halal]
More about RASA

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Cheesecake

Tortas

Mac And Cheese

Crispy Chicken

Shrimp Tempura

Tuna Rolls

Burritos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (524 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (914 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston