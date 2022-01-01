Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

All Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Chocolate-Nutella Brownie$9.00
Nutella-mascarpone frosting, candied hazelnuts, chocolate pearls , whipped cream (vegetarian)
**Ice Cream for Pick-Up/Dine-in Only**
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint$6.99
The fabulously fudgy brownies in this flavor come from New York’s Greyston Bakery, where producing great baked goods is part of their greater-good mission to provide jobs and training to low-income city residents.
