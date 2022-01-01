Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
No reviews yet
HALVA-CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$4.00
- chocolate chips cookie + halva + maldon salt -
More about YELLOW
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Salmon Rolls
Chai Lattes
Chicken Sandwiches
Hot Chocolate
Avocado Rolls
Cookies
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
California Rolls
More near Navy Yard to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston