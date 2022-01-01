Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

TaKorean

1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
Item pic

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HALVA-CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.00
- chocolate chips cookie + halva + maldon salt -
More about YELLOW

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Salmon Rolls

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Avocado Rolls

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

California Rolls

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston