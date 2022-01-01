Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Navy Yard restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$6.50
More about Gatsby
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Mallorca Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
Our take on the classic cinnamon roll made with our Mallorca dough and topped with homemade icing.
More about La Famosa
