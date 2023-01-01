Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve clams

Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
Takeout
CLAM CHOWDER$9.00
More about Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$9.00
Oyster Crackers, Bacon Crumble
More about Gatsby

