Collard greens in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve collard greens

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Collard Greens$6.00
More about Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$7.00
More about Bammy's

