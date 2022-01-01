Curry in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants that serve curry

Jackie - American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Frites$12.00
chili mayo | gf. vg.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Curry$18.00
potato, carrot
Shrimp Curry$18.00
coconut, okra
More about Bammy's
TOMATO CURRY TG image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
TOMATO CURRY TG$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
More about Hatoba

Map

Map

