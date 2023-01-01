Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve flan

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Style Flan$6.50
silky vanilla custard and caramel
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$6.50
Traditionall egg based vanilla custard topped with caramel sauce.
Gluten Free
More about La Famosa

Map

Map

