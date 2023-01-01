Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Flan
Navy Yard restaurants that serve flan
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Mexican Style Flan
$6.50
silky vanilla custard and caramel
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Flan
$6.50
Traditionall egg based vanilla custard topped with caramel sauce.
Gluten Free
More about La Famosa
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Brisket
Tuna Rolls
Pies
Turkey Clubs
Cookies
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Cheeseburgers
More near Navy Yard to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(401 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(651 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(195 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston