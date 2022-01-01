Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese (10x14)$24.00
Fluffy yet crispy dough, a diabolical combination of tasty Wisconsin Brick and Mozzarella cheese, double race stripe of zesty pizza sauce, with a side of tangy pepper relish.
Pepperoni (10x14)$26.00
All of the goodness of our cheese pizza plus copious amounts of crispy mini pepperoni.
Earlybird Burrito$10.00
soft scrambled eggs, potatoes & rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, cotija cheeses, tender fried chicken, crema, avocado and mole sauce.
More about Side Door
ca8f5c37-a54f-4f27-b5b4-9722b8f6b902 image

 

JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant.

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
White sauce, pickles, lettuce
More about JACKIE is a restaurant home to the James Beard nominated chef Jerome Grant.
Item pic

 

Swizzler - Navy Yard

1259 1st St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Comes with signature sauce, shredded lettuce, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Features our hand-breaded crispy chicken and signature seasoning.
More about Swizzler - Navy Yard

