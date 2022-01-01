Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve fritters

Consumer pic

 

Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese (10x14)$24.00
Fluffy yet crispy dough, a diabolical combination of tasty Wisconsin Brick and Mozzarella cheese, double race stripe of zesty pizza sauce, with a side of tangy pepper relish.
Pepperoni (10x14)$26.00
All of the goodness of our cheese pizza plus copious amounts of crispy mini pepperoni.
Earlybird Burrito$10.00
soft scrambled eggs, potatoes & rice & pinto beans, queso fresco, cotija cheeses, tender fried chicken, crema, avocado and mole sauce.
More about Side Door
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Chicken$20.00
served with stewed cabbage, and rice and peas
Goat Curry$18.00
potato, carrot
Conch fritters$12.00
sweet peppers, scallions, allspice mayo
More about Bammy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Enchiladas

Salmon Rolls

Bread Pudding

Brisket

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Maki

Burritos

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston