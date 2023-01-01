Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Hot Chocolate
Navy Yard restaurants that serve hot chocolate
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
Avg 4.4
(1166 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
More about Bethesda Bagels
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about La Famosa
Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard
Brisket
Avocado Rolls
Ball Soup
Mac And Cheese
Pork Belly
Burritos
Teriyaki Bowls
Cake
More near Navy Yard to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Shaw
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(474 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(843 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston