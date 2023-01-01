Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus$10.00
tahini, oregano, chili flakes, served with grilled pita bread
More about Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MATBUCHA HUMMUS$10.00
- stewed tomatoes + pickled onion + feta + harissa oil -
HARISSA HOT HUMMUS$10.00
- spicy chili oil + smoked feta -
SMOKED BEET HUMMUS$10.00
- chermoula + shanklish -
More about YELLOW
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus ONLY$4.50
Hummus and Veggies$7.75
Hummus, choice of veggies.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$11.19
Grilled pita, Crudité, Chili Oil
More about Walters Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Cookies

Pretzels

Veggie Burgers

Shrimp Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston