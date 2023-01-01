Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Mussels
Navy Yard restaurants that serve mussels
Gatsby
1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Mussels
$23.00
More about Gatsby
SOUPS • SALADS
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington
Avg 4.5
(453 reviews)
PEI Mussels
$18.00
hefeweizen broth, garlic, frites
More about Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
