Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Navy Yard

Go
Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Navy Yard restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Tap99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Bites$14.00
Tossed in Korean marinade and bite size for your enjoyment.
More about Tap99
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Bao Buns$13.00
Sweet chili sauce
SMOKED PORK BELLY$14.00
Sweet potato, orange coin true snap sauce
More about Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)$5.25
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
Pork Belly al Pastor Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)$12.00
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Mofongo$21.00
Fried & mashed plantains with chicharron, topped with house cured, fried pork belly tossed in garlic mojo with caramelized onions. Served with roasted chicken stock on the side. (contains pork)
More about La Famosa
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Bites$13.19
crispy pork belly, soy reduction, pickled red cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, citrus vinaigrette
More about Walters Sports Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Navy Yard

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

California Rolls

Steak Frites

Chicken Noodles

Hot Chocolate

Cappuccino

Croissants

Map

More near Navy Yard to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (501 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (754 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (900 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston