Pork belly in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Tap99
Tap99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Pork Belly Bites
|$14.00
Tossed in Korean marinade and bite size for your enjoyment.
More about Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Pork Belly Bao Buns
|$13.00
Sweet chili sauce
|SMOKED PORK BELLY
|$14.00
Sweet potato, orange coin true snap sauce
More about Agua 301 Restaurant
Agua 301 Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Pork Belly al Pastor Taco (1 Taco)
|$5.25
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
|Pork Belly al Pastor Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)
|$12.00
crispy fried pork belly, candied habanero pineapple, guajillo pepper al pastor aioli
More about La Famosa
La Famosa
1300 4th St. SE, Washington
|Pork Belly Mofongo
|$21.00
Fried & mashed plantains with chicharron, topped with house cured, fried pork belly tossed in garlic mojo with caramelized onions. Served with roasted chicken stock on the side. (contains pork)