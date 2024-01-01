Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Gatsby

1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BANANA PUDDING$4.99
More about Gatsby
La Famosa image

 

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coquito Bread Pudding$7.50
A traditional bread pudding made with Pan de Auga soaked in our La Famosa coquito, with rum raisins and topped with a dulce de leche caramel sauce.
More about La Famosa

