Tacos in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve tacos
More about TaKorean
TaKorean
1212 4th Street SE, Washington DC
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|1 Taco
|$4.00
Soft corn tortilla, includes choice of slaw and toppings.
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
|Chicken Tinga Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
shredded chicken cooked in spicy sour annatto broth, onion, Cotija cheese
|Mango Shrimp Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
sofrito, aji verde, cilantro