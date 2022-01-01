NoMa restaurants you'll love

NoMa restaurants
Toast

NoMa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try NoMa restaurants

CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
Matzah Ball Soup$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
Hummus$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
More about CR NoMa
East Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

East Street Cafe

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 3 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Basil Chicken$14.25
Bulgogi$15.05
Coco Fried Rice$14.05
More about East Street Cafe
Aloha Poke Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

Aloha Poke Co.

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke$1.99
Honey Green Iced Tea$2.75
La Croix$1.99
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Washington DC - Supreme BBQ / AuntTea Boba image

 

Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba

2 Florida Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Meal Deal$12.00
Choice of Pulled Meat & 1 Small Side
2 Meat Combo Meal Deal$16.50
Comes with 1 Small Side
Mac & Cheese
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Sukūtā image

 

Sukūtā

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
Caesar Salad$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
More about Sukūtā
La Buena Empanada image

 

La Buena Empanada

490 M street SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Buena Empanada
More near NoMa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
