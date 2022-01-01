NoMa restaurants you'll love
NoMa's top cuisines
Must-try NoMa restaurants
More about CR NoMa
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
|Matzah Ball Soup
|$8.00
16oz of chicken vegetable soup, served with 2 matzah balls
|Hummus
|$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
More about East Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
East Street Cafe
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Basil Chicken
|$14.25
|Bulgogi
|$15.05
|Coco Fried Rice
|$14.05
More about Aloha Poke Co.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN
Aloha Poke Co.
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Diet Coke
|$1.99
|Honey Green Iced Tea
|$2.75
|La Croix
|$1.99
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sandwich Meal Deal
|$12.00
Choice of Pulled Meat & 1 Small Side
|2 Meat Combo Meal Deal
|$16.50
Comes with 1 Small Side
|Mac & Cheese
More about Sukūtā
Sukūtā
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Popular items
|Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.