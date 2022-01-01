NoMa restaurants you'll love

Grilled Chicken Cobb

- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell

OR

Tuna Nicoise

-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell

