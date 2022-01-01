Cake in NoMa
NoMa restaurants that serve cake
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Rum Cake
|$3.00
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Red Velvet Cake Slice to go
|$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
|Choc/Van Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.