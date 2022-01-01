Cookies in Park View
Park View restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington
|Giant Cookie
|$1.99
BAGELS
Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie Box
|$32.00
12 delicious Chocolate Chunk cookies topped with flaky salt.
|Assorted Cookie Box
|$32.00
Platter comes with 4 Chocolate Chunk Cookies, 4 Black & White Cookies and 4 Snickerdoodle Cookies.
|Snickerdoodle Cookie Box
|$32.00
12 soft, chewy Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies.
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$2.50
A soft, chewy Cinnamon Sugar Cookie.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
|Black & White Cookie
|$3.00
A Cake like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.