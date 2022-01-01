Petworth restaurants you'll love

Petworth restaurants
Toast

Petworth's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Petworth restaurants

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Ellen$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
Scone$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
More about Little Food Studio
Taqueria del Barrio image

 

Taqueria del Barrio

821 Upshur street, NW, Washington

Avg 4 (541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PLAIN TACOS$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
PESCADO Taco$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
KID’S QUESADILLA$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
More about Taqueria del Barrio
Menya Hosaki image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Menya Hosaki

845 Upshur St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tonkotsu$17.00
rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil
chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shoyu$16.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tantan$18.00
creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Menya Hosaki
