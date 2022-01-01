Petworth restaurants you'll love
More about Little Food Studio
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Sausage Roll
|$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
|Ellen
|$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
|Scone
|$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
More about Taqueria del Barrio
Taqueria del Barrio
821 Upshur street, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|PLAIN TACOS
|$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
|PESCADO Taco
|$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
|KID’S QUESADILLA
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and chicken tinga.
More about Menya Hosaki
RAMEN • NOODLES
Menya Hosaki
845 Upshur St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Tonkotsu
|$17.00
rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil
chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg]
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Shoyu
|$16.00
clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [chicken & pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
|Tantan
|$18.00
creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste.
chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach
*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness