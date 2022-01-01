Shaw restaurants you'll love

Shaw's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Chicken
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Shaw restaurants

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck) image

SANDWICHES

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

Food Truck, Washington

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bun$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Small Spicy Steak Fries$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vespa$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
Chicken Parm Arancini$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
The Standard$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
More about All-Purpose
Qui Qui DC image

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pernil$20.00
Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.
Pastelon$18.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.
Beef Empanadas$12.00
2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup.
Contains gluten.
More about Qui Qui DC
Calico DC image

 

Calico DC

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
The Camden$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Chili Tots$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
More about Calico DC
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
with spicy ranch
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
muncheez image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

muncheez

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Kinder Crepe$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
Zaatar.$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about muncheez
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Gogi Yogi
Dacha Beer Garden image

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Lox & cream cheese$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Supra image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Supra

1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AJARULI$17.00
boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg
EGGPLANT NIGVZIT$10.00
walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate
QVELIT
imeruli-style cheese blend, fresh mint
More about Supra
La Jambe Shaw image

CHEESE

La Jambe Shaw

1550 7th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ricotta et Asperges$12.00
Confit asparagus, vegan almond ricotta, zhug, dukkah crumble
Cheese & Charcuterie$39.00
chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette
Elote$10.00
Charred corn, fresno vinaigrette, tahini yogurt, piment d'Espelette
More about La Jambe Shaw
Shaw's Tavern image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shaw's Tavern

520 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1493 reviews)
Takeout
More about Shaw's Tavern
Unconventional Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Unconventional Diner

