Shaw restaurants you'll love

More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
SANDWICHES
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Food Truck, Washington
|Popular items
|Lg. Nitro Cold Brew
|$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
|The Mayor
|$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Honey Bun
|$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Small Spicy Steak Fries
|$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about All-Purpose
All-Purpose
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Vespa
|$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
|Chicken Parm Arancini
|$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
|The Standard
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
More about Qui Qui DC
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Popular items
|Pernil
|$20.00
Slow roasted pork butt, shredded, and served with rice and beans.
|Pastelon
|$18.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with sweet plantains and cheese. Served with white rice.
|Beef Empanadas
|$12.00
2 Fried Turnovers with beef filling served with cilantro aioli & mayoketchup.
Contains gluten.
More about Calico DC
Calico DC
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
|The Camden
|$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
|Chili Tots
|$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$8.00
with spicy ranch
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
|Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
More about muncheez
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Kinder Crepe
|$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
|Zaatar.
|$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about Gogi Yogi
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mandu 만두
|$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
|Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye
|$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
|Onion Rings 양파튀김
|$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
|Lox & cream cheese
|$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Supra
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Supra
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC, Washington
|Popular items
|AJARULI
|$17.00
boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg
|EGGPLANT NIGVZIT
|$10.00
walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate
|QVELIT
imeruli-style cheese blend, fresh mint
More about La Jambe Shaw
CHEESE
La Jambe Shaw
1550 7th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ricotta et Asperges
|$12.00
Confit asparagus, vegan almond ricotta, zhug, dukkah crumble
|Cheese & Charcuterie
|$39.00
chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette
|Elote
|$10.00
Charred corn, fresno vinaigrette, tahini yogurt, piment d'Espelette
More about Shaw's Tavern
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shaw's Tavern
520 Florida Ave NW, Washington