Shaw American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Shaw

Calico DC image

 

Calico DC

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
The Camden$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Chili Tots$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
with spicy ranch
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
Unconventional Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
