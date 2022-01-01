Shaw sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Shaw
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
SANDWICHES
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Food Truck, Washington
|Popular items
|Lg. Nitro Cold Brew
|$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
|The Mayor
|$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Honey Bun
|$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Small Spicy Steak Fries
|$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about muncheez
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Kinder Crepe
|$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
|Zaatar.
|$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint