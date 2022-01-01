Shaw food trucks you'll love

Go
Shaw restaurants
Toast

Must-try food trucks in Shaw

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck) image

SANDWICHES

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

Food Truck, Washington

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
muncheez image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

muncheez

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Kinder Crepe$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
Zaatar.$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about muncheez
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
More about Gogi Yogi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shaw

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Shaw to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston