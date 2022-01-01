Shaw food trucks you'll love
SANDWICHES
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Food Truck, Washington
|Popular items
|Lg. Nitro Cold Brew
|$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
|The Mayor
|$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Kinder Crepe
|$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
|Zaatar.
|$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mandu 만두
|$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
|Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye
|$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
|Onion Rings 양파튀김
|$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce