Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Shaw

Go
Shaw restaurants
Toast

Shaw restaurants that serve cookies

Shaw's Tavern image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shaw's Tavern

520 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1493 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Monster$7.00
More about Shaw's Tavern
All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose - Shaw

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Cookie$10.00
More about All-Purpose - Shaw

Browse other tasty dishes in Shaw

Thai Tea

Tacos

French Toast

Sticky Rice

Chocolate Cake

Thai Coffee

Grits

Noodle Soup

Map

More near Shaw to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston