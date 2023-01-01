Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Shaw
/
Washington
/
Shaw
/
Cookies
Shaw restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shaw's Tavern
520 Florida Ave NW, Washington
Avg 3.9
(1493 reviews)
Cookie Monster
$7.00
More about Shaw's Tavern
All-Purpose - Shaw
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Baked Cookie
$10.00
More about All-Purpose - Shaw
