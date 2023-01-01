Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Shaw
/
Washington
/
Shaw
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Shaw restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Calico DC
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
red cabbage slaw, pickle, mayo
More about Calico DC
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Slaw | Sexy Sauce | Honey-Sriracha | Fries
More about Unconventional Diner
