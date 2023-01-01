Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Shaw

Shaw restaurants
Shaw restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Calico DC image

 

Calico DC

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
red cabbage slaw, pickle, mayo
More about Calico DC
Item pic

 

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Slaw | Sexy Sauce | Honey-Sriracha | Fries
More about Unconventional Diner

