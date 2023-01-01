Fritters in Shaw
Shaw restaurants that serve fritters
All-Purpose - Shaw
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
|Cannoli Fritters
|$9.00
Fried dough fritters filled with ricotta, mascarpone, honey, pistachios and orange with a orange-honey mascarpone dipping sauce.
*NUT ALLERGY
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Bacalaitos - Cod Fritters
|$12.00
Bacalaitos are deep-fried codfish fritters made from a flour-based batter punctuated with typical Puerto Rican herbs and spices, Served with tartar sauce.