Fritters in Shaw

Shaw restaurants
Shaw restaurants that serve fritters

All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose - Shaw

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Fritters$9.00
Fried dough fritters filled with ricotta, mascarpone, honey, pistachios and orange with a orange-honey mascarpone dipping sauce.
*NUT ALLERGY
More about All-Purpose - Shaw
Item pic

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacalaitos - Cod Fritters$12.00
Bacalaitos are deep-fried codfish fritters made from a flour-based batter punctuated with typical Puerto Rican herbs and spices, Served with tartar sauce.
More about Qui Qui DC
Unconventional Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fritters$15.00
Red Pepper | Jalapeno | Remoulade (sf)
More about Unconventional Diner

