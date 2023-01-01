Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Shaw

Shaw restaurants
Shaw restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Muncheez - Georgetown

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.95
Mashed Chickpea Dip
*Gluten Free and Vegan
More about Muncheez - Georgetown
Item pic

 

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Sandwich$8.00
House made hummus, tomato, avocado, multigrain bread
Charred Eggplant Hummus$9.00
Charred eggplant blended with tahini, Mexican oregano, chili flakes and lemon juice. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

