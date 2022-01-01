U Street Corridor restaurants you'll love
More about The Fainting Goat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Fainting Goat
1330 U Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pie #1
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
|Goat Cheese Fondue
|$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
More about Roaming Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Ben's Next Door
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Bone-In Wings (8)
|$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Bandit Taco
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Almost Paradise
|$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
|Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
|(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass
|$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Half-Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
|Large Chili Con Carne
|$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Taqueria Xochi
Taqueria Xochi
924 U st nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
|Lamb Quesabirria
|$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
|Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
More about Lupo Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Lupo Pizzeria
1908 14th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Classica
|$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
|Lupo Osteria Pizza
|$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
|Carciofi
|$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Popular items
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.95
|Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$14.95
|Whiting
|$14.45
More about Colada Shop
Colada Shop
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Spinach & Cheese Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
|Chicken Empanada
|$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
|Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Popular items
|Frozen Margaritas - Glass
|$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
|Burritos
|$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1925 14th St. NW, Washington
More about Alero U St
Alero U St
1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Popular items
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.50
|Coke
|$3.00
|Ginger Ale
|$3.00
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge
Victory Restaurant & Lounge
2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab
|$42.00
Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$42.00
Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
|Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo Pasta
|$42.00
Cajun Alfredo Sauce with Asparagus tips & Sun-Dried Tomatoes