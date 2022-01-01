U Street Corridor restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try U Street Corridor restaurants

The Fainting Goat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
Goat Cheese Fondue$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
More about The Fainting Goat
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Bone-In Wings (8)$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Bandit Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Almost Paradise$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
(GL) Hibiscus Margarita - Glass$7.00
tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus, lime
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Ben's Chili Bowl image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Half-Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
Large Chili Con Carne$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Taqueria Xochi image

 

Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
Lamb Quesabirria$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
More about Taqueria Xochi
Lupo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lupo Pizzeria

1908 14th Street NW, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classica$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
Lupo Osteria Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
Carciofi$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Lupo Pizzeria
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)$14.95
Whiting$14.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
More about Colada Shop
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Margaritas - Glass$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
Burritos$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
Quesadillas$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1925 14th St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Barkada Wine Bar image

 

Barkada Wine Bar

1939 12th St NW C1-A, Washington

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barkada Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Alero U St

1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Coke$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
More about Alero U St
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab$42.00
Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Lobster Fried Rice$42.00
Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo Pasta$42.00
Cajun Alfredo Sauce with Asparagus tips & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge

