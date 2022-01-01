U Street Corridor American restaurants you'll love

The Fainting Goat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
Goat Cheese Fondue$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
More about The Fainting Goat
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Bone-In Wings (8)$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door

