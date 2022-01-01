U Street Corridor American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in U Street Corridor
More about The Fainting Goat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Fainting Goat
1330 U Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pie #1
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
|Goat Cheese Fondue
|$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
|Pie #1
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
More about Roaming Rooster
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Ben's Next Door
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Bone-In Wings (8)
|$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.