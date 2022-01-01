U Street Corridor bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in U Street Corridor

The Fainting Goat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
Goat Cheese Fondue$15.00
fresno peppers, shaved fennel, grilled bread
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
More about The Fainting Goat
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Bone-In Wings (8)$14.95
Your choice of buffalo, mambo, honey sriracha, or Next Door's signature dry rub.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Lupo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lupo Pizzeria

1908 14th Street NW, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classica$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
Lupo Osteria Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
Carciofi$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Lupo Pizzeria
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
Chicken Wings (8pc)$14.95
Whiting$14.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Colada Shop image

 

Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Cheese Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with spinach & cheese (VG) - 1 per order
Chicken Empanada$3.50
cuban-style savory turnover with sofrito - 1 per order
Apple Guava Empanada
granny smith apples, sugar, lime, butter, flour, cuban spice (allspice, star anis, clove, cinnamon)
More about Colada Shop
Barkada Wine Bar image

 

Barkada Wine Bar

1939 12th St NW C1-A, Washington

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barkada Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab$42.00
Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Lobster Fried Rice$42.00
Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo Pasta$42.00
Cajun Alfredo Sauce with Asparagus tips & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge

