U Street Corridor Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in U Street Corridor
More about Bandit Taco
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
More about Taqueria Xochi
Taqueria Xochi
924 U st nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
|Lamb Quesabirria
|$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
|Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Popular items
|Frozen Margaritas - Glass
|$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
|Burritos
|$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.