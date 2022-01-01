U Street Corridor Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
U Street Corridor restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in U Street Corridor

Bandit Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Taqueria Xochi image

 

Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita
Lamb Quesabirria$17.00
Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita
Esquites
Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin
More about Taqueria Xochi
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Margaritas - Glass$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
Burritos$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
Quesadillas$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Alero U St

1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Coke$3.00
Ginger Ale$3.00
More about Alero U St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in U Street Corridor

Salmon

Al Pastor Tacos

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near U Street Corridor to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston