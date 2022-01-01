Banana pudding in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve banana pudding
More about Ben's Next Door
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Virginia's Banana Pudding
|$7.95
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Virginia's Banana Pudding
|$8.80
The best banana pudding you will ever taste. Seriously.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Served warm with coconut ice cream (Homemade)