Barbacoas in U Street Corridor

U Street Corridor restaurants
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve barbacoas

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo (Beef and Spicy)
Barbacoa Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)
Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, green&red peppers
(Beef and Spicy)
Side of Pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixiote de Barbacoa available until 11/23$32.00
Slow-cooked steamed lamb barbacoa with Mexican rice, beans, 5 handmade tortillas, and housemade salsas serves 1-2 people.
Available until 11/23/22
More about Taqueria Xochi

