Cake in U Street Corridor

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1) HH
|$7.95
|Salmon Cake
|$6.95
|Salmon Cakes & Eggs
|$16.95
Two cakes, two eggs any style, stewed tomato, home fries.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Yellow Chocolate Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
|Coconut Pineapple Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.
|Pink Strawberry Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.
Taqueria Xochi
924 U st nw, Washington
|Whole Tres Leches Cake
|$80.00
Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 8-10 people- order 3 days in advance
|Small Tres Leches Cake
|$40.00
Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 4 people- order 3 days in advance
|Impossible Cake
|$65.00
Double-layered chocolate cake with flan, syrup ~ serves 9 ~ Order 3 days in advance
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
(Vegetarian).
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.00
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.95
|Sweet Potato Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95