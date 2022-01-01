Cake in U Street Corridor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1) HH$7.95
Salmon Cake$6.95
Salmon Cakes & Eggs$16.95
Two cakes, two eggs any style, stewed tomato, home fries.
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Chocolate Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.
Coconut Pineapple Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.
Pink Strawberry Cake$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Taqueria Xochi image

 

Taqueria Xochi

924 U st nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Tres Leches Cake$80.00
Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 8-10 people- order 3 days in advance
Small Tres Leches Cake$40.00
Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 4 people- order 3 days in advance
Impossible Cake$65.00
Double-layered chocolate cake with flan, syrup ~ serves 9 ~ Order 3 days in advance
More about Taqueria Xochi
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
(Vegetarian).
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$6.95
Sweet Potato Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Item pic

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$7.50
White cake soaked in milk and covered with whipped cream. Served over fresh fruit coulee.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

