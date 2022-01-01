Chili in U Street Corridor

U Street Corridor restaurants that serve chili

Chili Cheese Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
Large Chili Con Carne$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
Small Chili Con Carne$6.59
An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Jerk Wings$20.00
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge

