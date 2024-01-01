Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in U Street Corridor

Go
U Street Corridor restaurants
Toast

U Street Corridor restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street

1213 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.99
Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken & Coleslaw*$9.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley, and cilantro) w/house-made vinaigrette)
Coleslaw*$4.39
(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)
More about Roaming Rooster

Browse other tasty dishes in U Street Corridor

Burritos

Barbacoas

Home Fries

Salmon

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Pasta

Crab Cakes

Map

More near U Street Corridor to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston