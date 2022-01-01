Fish tacos in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve fish tacos
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Fish Tacos
|$21.99
Two flour tortillas filled with Tilapia, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, coleslaw and sour cream.
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.