Fish tacos in U Street Corridor

ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$21.99
Two flour tortillas filled with Tilapia, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, coleslaw and sour cream.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Alero U St

1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$21.99
More about Alero U St

