Flan in
U Street Corridor
/
Washington
/
U Street Corridor
/
Flan
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve flan
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
Avg 4.5
(1346 reviews)
Choco Flan
$4.50
Alero Restaurant
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
No reviews yet
Flan
$5.99
Traditional Mexican caramel custard served over fresh fruit coulee.
