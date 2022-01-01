Fried chicken sandwiches in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|New! Chicken Tenders
|$16.95
5 tenders breaded to order in our signature house-made seasoning mix. Served with fries, sriracha ranch and mambo sauce
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
|Busboys Burger
|$7.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.