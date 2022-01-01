Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in U Street Corridor

U Street Corridor restaurants
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Ben's Next Door image

 

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New! Chicken Tenders$16.95
5 tenders breaded to order in our signature house-made seasoning mix. Served with fries, sriracha ranch and mambo sauce
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets - 14th & V

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, spinach, tomato, chipotle mayo, ciabatta bread.
Possible Allergies: Dairy (cheese), Tomato, Onion. Chicken is cage-free, veg-fed and halal.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Busboys Burger$7.00
Brisket ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Onion, Tomato, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets - 14th & V

