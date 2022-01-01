Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in U Street Corridor

U Street Corridor restaurants
Toast

U Street Corridor restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Catfish & Grits$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Fried Catfish & Grits - Lunch$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Shrimp & Grits$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets - 14th & V

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
Side Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits - Medium$3.95
Shrimp & Grits$17.95
New! Catfish & Grits$19.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

