Grits in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve grits
More about Ben's Next Door
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Fried Catfish & Grits
|$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
|Fried Catfish & Grits - Lunch
|$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
More about Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Side Grits
|$5.00