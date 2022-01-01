Salmon in U Street Corridor

Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Salmon & Avocado image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Avocado$12.00
Spicy Salmon$12.00
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Teriyaki Salmon image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab$42.00
Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge

