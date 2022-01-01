Salmon in U Street Corridor
U Street Corridor restaurants that serve salmon
More about Ben's Next Door
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Salmon & Avocado
|$12.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$12.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.95